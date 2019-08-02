Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 69,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.68. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $42,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,555 shares of company stock valued at $259,589. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

