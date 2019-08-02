IRISnet Price Down 5.1% This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00268319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.01406945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00110816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,610,617 coins and its circulating supply is 363,570,316 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

