Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7-10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 million.Iradimed also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.

IRMD stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. 2,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,030. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $769,150 over the last three months. 56.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

