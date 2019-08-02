Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7-10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 million.Iradimed also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Iradimed stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,030. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Iradimed had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $769,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

