Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7-10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 million.Iradimed also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. 2,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.70. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. Analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $769,150. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

