IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.34 million.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.30.
NASDAQ IPGP traded down $7.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,024. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.57. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.
In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,805. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
