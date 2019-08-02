IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cascend Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.30.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $7.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,024. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.57. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 22.23%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,805. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

