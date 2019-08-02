IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given a $148.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.30.

IPGP traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,024. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.55. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,555,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,325,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,205.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 233,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,071,000 after buying an additional 110,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 251.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 100,879 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

