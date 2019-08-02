IoT Chain (ITC) Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. IoT Chain has a market cap of $20.77 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00268862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.01445152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00112465 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,497,050 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.