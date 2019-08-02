Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47, approximately 2,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

