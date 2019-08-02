Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.80 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74.

