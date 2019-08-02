Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.05

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and traded as high as $57.34. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 900 shares.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSI. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 70,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

