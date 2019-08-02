Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.89, approximately 928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76.

About Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS)

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

