InterRent REIT’s (IIP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

