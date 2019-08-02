Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Downgraded by Laurentian to “Hold”

Laurentian lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Laurentian currently has C$15.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.43.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.70. The company had a trading volume of 255,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.32%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at C$767,442.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.