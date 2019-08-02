International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.47 on Friday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $495.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Seaways by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in International Seaways by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Seaways by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

