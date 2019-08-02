International L.P. Elliott Buys 4,987 Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 4,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,977.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,335 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $23,536.80.

On Friday, July 26th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,250 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,912.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,866 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $19,891.56.

On Monday, July 22nd, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,434 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $14,942.28.

On Thursday, July 18th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,235 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,517.95.

On Tuesday, July 16th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 4,540 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $52,573.20.

On Friday, July 12th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 8,732 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,837.88.

On Wednesday, July 10th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,343 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,134.54.

On Friday, July 5th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,116 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,115.36.

On Monday, July 8th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,576 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,712.72.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $373.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The company had revenue of $507.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRTS. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $11,235,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,701 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

