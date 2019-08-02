International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stock Position Raised by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 659.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,051 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 132,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

