Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intellicheck stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Intellicheck comprises approximately 1.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 8.49% of Intellicheck worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.