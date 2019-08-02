Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Insider Sells $149,940.00 in Stock

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) insider Lisa Evoli sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

