Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,886. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.82. Insmed has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $33.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $844,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,955,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insmed by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 565,297 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,825,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Insmed by 64.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 841,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 328,472 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

