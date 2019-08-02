Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $217,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $223,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $223,200.00.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $313.55 million and a PE ratio of -14.59. Rimini Street Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Rimini Street by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rimini Street by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.