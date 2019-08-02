Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $217,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Nancy Lyskawa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 25th, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $223,650.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $223,200.00.
NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $313.55 million and a PE ratio of -14.59. Rimini Street Inc has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
