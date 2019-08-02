Insider Selling: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) SVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $1,121,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 417,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 174.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

