Insider Selling: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BDSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 979,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,821. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $344.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 42.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,708,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 151,330 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,872,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BDSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

