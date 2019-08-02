Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Insider Sells $3,127,051.62 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) insider Michael J. Jackson sold 64,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $3,127,051.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,973.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of AN stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.01.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
