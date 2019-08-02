Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Insider Sells $3,127,051.62 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) insider Michael J. Jackson sold 64,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $3,127,051.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,973.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AN stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.01.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

