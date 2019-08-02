Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO Sells 8,929 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $42,412.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.80. 256,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,228. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $228.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphatec by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alphatec by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.