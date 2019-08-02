Insider Buying: Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR) Insider Purchases £154,700 in Stock

Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR) insider Mark ODea acquired 455,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £154,700 ($202,142.95).

Shares of PUR stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Friday. Pure Wafer plc has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Get Pure Wafer alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Pure Wafer from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Wafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Wafer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.