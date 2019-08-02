Insider Buying: O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Acquires 50 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $380.00 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $374.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $301.41 and a 1-year high of $414.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

