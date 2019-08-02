Insider Buying: Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) Insider Buys £152.66 in Stock

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) insider Kevin Stevens acquired 34 shares of Maintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £152.66 ($199.48).

MAI stock opened at GBX 446 ($5.83) on Friday. Maintel Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 406.01 ($5.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.55 ($10.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. The company has a market cap of $63.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 447.49.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

