Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INCY traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,219. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.17. Incyte has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.