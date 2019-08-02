IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co upgraded IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

PI stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. 9,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,901. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.47 million, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 2.71.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,340,703.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,476.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $834,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,714 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in IMPINJ by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,138,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

