Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 1,584,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,426. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,535,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,976,078 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,902. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 215.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

