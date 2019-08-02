Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $300.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

“We don’t believe an ultra-premium multiple is now justified for a company looking to grow +6% on the top and bottom lines, which now seem more vulnerable to large misses. What’s more, we lack visibility to 2020 or 2021 growth rates given a wide range of moving parts. We would look to get more constructive if our concerns prove to be transitory, or if ILMN announces the $100 genome at a price point that would meaningfully accelerate its top line and not add further headwinds to its gross, operating or net income margins. ILMN is working hard to drive down the cost of sequencing to be able to usher in the eagerly awaited $100 genome. DTC troubles. On the call, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza indicated he expects a DTC reacceleration “in the coming years,” which to us doesn’t imply a recovery in 2020.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.77. 567,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Illumina has a 52-week low of $268.62 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.59, for a total transaction of $1,051,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,058,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $19,899,477. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

