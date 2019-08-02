IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$43.50 Price Target at CIBC

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.63. 150,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,683. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$29.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.69.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$89.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.4099998 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

