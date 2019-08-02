Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get Icon alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Icon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Icon has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $165.13.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $695.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icon will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Icon by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.