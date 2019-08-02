ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. 28,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,389. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.58 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,017,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $1,168,435.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,084 shares of company stock worth $3,864,503. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 230,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

