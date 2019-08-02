I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I.D. Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. I.D. Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get I.D. Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:IDSY traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.02. I.D. Systems has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.14 million. I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%.

In related news, CEO Chris Adams Wolfe purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,231.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDSY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in I.D. Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in I.D. Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for I.D. Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I.D. Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.