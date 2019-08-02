HyperCash One Day Volume Reaches $4.35 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00027130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Coinnest and ZB.COM. HyperCash has a total market cap of $123.52 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00267007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.01414675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00112263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000528 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, TOPBTC, EXX, Bit-Z, Huobi, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinnest, Allcoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.