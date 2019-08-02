HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HYPMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. HYPERA S A/S has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.79.

HYPERA S A/S Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

