Hype Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,804.00 (HYPE)

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Hype Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and DDEX. Hype Token has a market cap of $153,246.00 and approximately $43,804.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hype Token has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hype Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00268299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.01409529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Hype Token Profile

Hype Token’s total supply is 49,944,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,401,596 tokens. The official website for Hype Token is hypetoken.io . Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token . The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hype Token is medium.com/@hypetoken

Buying and Selling Hype Token

Hype Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hype Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hype Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hype Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hype Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.