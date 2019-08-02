Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $285,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,337 shares in the company, valued at $338,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 5,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,250 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

