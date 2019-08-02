Huntington National Bank Sells 17,266 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. HSBC set a $174.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.49.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $208.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

