Huntington National Bank Makes New $29,000 Investment in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $10,693,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $8,580,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in II-VI by 92.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $6,629,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $5,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.41. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.75.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.93 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti purchased 3,200 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,331.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shaker Sadasivam purchased 14,250 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $493,477.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,111.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

