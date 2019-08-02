Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1,098.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Outfront Media by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Outfront Media by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,988,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 258,273 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Outfront Media by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

OUT opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.53.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

