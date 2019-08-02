Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $322.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $351.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $331.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.21.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $293.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,080. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Humana has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Humana by 13.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Humana by 85.1% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $14,592,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.