Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($86.05).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS traded down €1.28 ($1.49) on Thursday, hitting €53.28 ($61.95). 998,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.92. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 12 month high of €71.74 ($83.42). The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.