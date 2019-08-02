Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.04. Hubbell also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS.

Hubbell stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.92. 336,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, insider Darrin S. Wegman sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $498,710.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,071.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

