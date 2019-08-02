Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given a $46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given a $46.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUBG. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen raised Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,236,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $8,999,000. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $7,926,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at $7,253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,041,000 after acquiring an additional 107,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

