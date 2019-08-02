Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ HPT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 648,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,988. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

