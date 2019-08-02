Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,926,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,055,000 after acquiring an additional 598,442 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,984.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

