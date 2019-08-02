HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Optibase (OTCMKTS:OBAS) Financial Contrast

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Optibase -14.04% -3.07% -0.93%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Optibase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR and Optibase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR $2.67 billion 5.57 $2.46 billion N/A N/A Optibase $16.61 million 3.74 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Dividends

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Optibase does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR beats Optibase on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HONGKONG LD HOL/ADR Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of real estate properties in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Beijing. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment and finance businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

